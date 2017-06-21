Kim Kardashian Learned A Lot From The Blackface Controversy

Kim Kardashian has recently made all the necessary changes to a controversial promotional photograph. This happened after she was accused of darkening her skin.

To promote the release of her new cosmetic brand KKW Beauty, the reality TV star shared a snap on Instagram of herself while wearing the first product: the Creme Contour & Highlight Kit.

The picture of Kim resulted in receiving backlash on social media about her looks and users have suggested that she had deliberately darkened her skin tone or that she was wearing blackface.

She addressed the whole controversy, and she said that she never meant to cause offense and took action to alter the images as soon as possible after she became aware of the reaction.

‘I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it. Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely, I have learned from it.’

Kim will launch her new kit this week, and she has been doing all the promotional rounds which also included an appearance on U.S. chat show The View on Monday.

During the interview, the subject of her stepdad Caitlyn Jenner also came up. We all know by now that she was upset by Caitlyn allegations she wrote about her mom Kris Jenner in her memoir The Secrets of My Life.

They haven’t spoken for two months, since the release of the book, but she is convinced they will work out their differences soon.

Kim said that she was pretty upset about the whole thing, but now the family tries its best to stick together. She said that she and Caitlyn are just taking a break but everything will be fine.