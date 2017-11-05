Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Enjoy A Date Night Before Baby No. 3’s Arrival, Slamming Breakup Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a date night on Friday night at the high-end sushi stop Nobu Malibu. It was just the two of them, and this event came to shut down rumors according to which they are planning to get divorced.

Went to see Dave Chappelle this night and laughed all night long. Sometimes u just need a good laugh session with your friends! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Kim wore a skintight bodycon dress and kept the accessories to a minimum with a pair of gold chain necklaces.

The reality star paired the simple look with a sexy pair of lace-up stilettos by Merah Vodianova.

Kanye braced a workman’s look, and he wore a grey work jacket by Caterpillar, black pants which he paired with black boots.

Kim and Kanye left their kids at home for their night out.

Back in September, Kim confirmed that the family of four are happily expecting a third child via surrogate shortly.

Earlier in that same evening, Kim stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live in Hollywood where guest host Jennifer Lawrence interviewed her.

Jennifer has always been a vocal fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

During the interview, they shared a lot of laughs recalling all kinds of past events.

They discussed light-hearted topics including farting, stalking exes and late-night drunk dinners and the weirdest thing Kanye does.

Mood A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 4, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

‘He falls asleep anywhere,’ Kim explained to the actress. ‘We’ll be at a meeting, or he’ll introduce me to people I’ve never met before, we’ll be at a restaurant, and he’ll be snoring at the table.’

Kim and Kanye were also seen at her sister Kendall Jenner’s 22nd birthday party at the taco bar Petite Taqueria in LA on Thursday night.

Birthday guests also included Blake Griffin, BFF Hailey Baldwin, Kendall’s parents, Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.