FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kendall jenner priscilla presley julianne hough kim kardashian kylie jenner kanye west beyonce north west kailyn lowry kandi burruss chelsea houska t.i. kim zolciak donald trump tameka cottle blac chyna justin bieber kenya moore blake shelton tyga katy perry mackenzie standifer tamar braxton
Home » Entertainment

Kim Kardashian ‘Jackie Kennedy Inspired’ Photo Shoot Backfires

Ricki Mathers Posted On 08/28/2017
1
430 Views
0


Kim Kardashian and Jackie Kennedy Source: People

Kim Kardashian recently appeared in a spread for Interview Magazine where she is dressed as one of the most iconic First Lady’s of all time — Jackie Kennedy. Like everything else the family does, the photo shoot is surrounded in controversy.

The wife of Kanye West appeared in a load of different Jackie-inspired looks, Jackie-inspired hair, and Jackie-inspired White House backdrops. North West makes an appearance in a few of the images.

The first thing that social media users noticed is that in most of the pictures Kim skin is the same color as her bi-racial daughters’. Usually, the mother of two’s skin tone is similar to her sisters.

Kim Kardashian As Jackie OSource: US Weekly

That observation caused fans to call her out with comments like “Really Kim? Why did you have to make it so you were as dark as your daughter we already know that she’s your daughter so you don’t need to darken your skin!!!!”

On the cover of the magazine, it reads: “America’s First Lady Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North West.” The comparison in itself was enough to anger thousands.

People commented on the brand’s uploads along with Kim’s posts that she hasn’t done anything for the country, she has never watched her husband get assassinated in front of her, and she doesn’t carry herself like the former wife of John F. Kennedy, so she has no right to accept that title.

On the other hand, supporters of the reality star are defending her by bringing up her charitable donations and sense of style while also explaining that it’s just a magazine cover.

In the interview that was conducted by the publication, Kim explains that she’s very aware of the political climate and sticks up for herself against those who claim that she has no talent.

She adds how important it is for North to be proud of who she is and reveals that Kanye does his best in making sure she hangs around people who look like her.

North West also got to answer her very own questions that were asked by famous friends like Millie Bobbi Brown and her cousin Penelope Disick.

Advertisement

Do you approve of Interview’s suggestion Kim Kardashian is the new Jackie Kennedy?

Post Views: 430

Read more about kim kardashian north west the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kylie Jenner’s Friendship With Jordyn Explodes In The Latest Episode Of Her Spin-Off: ‘When Will I Start To Live For Myself?’
08/28/2017
Is Taylor Swift Mocking Kim Kardashian’s Robbery In New Video?
08/28/2017
‘This Is The Last Straw!’ Here’s Why Kim Kardashian And Beyonce’s Feud Is Getting Nastier Than Ever
08/28/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Tychinna Pratt
08/28/2017 at 6:11 pm
Reply

No harm but Ms.Kim had no idea of what her daughters life as bi-racial will consist of. Her complexion is a HELL NO!! She should’ve known better than to tan that deep if she was gonna to do this cover, get real Kardashian, everyone knows that you’re pale so it feels like a slap in the face. But I don’t thin she did it maliciously and to be honest, I’m NO FAN BY ANY MEANS!!! But right is right abs wrong is wrong! !!! UUGGHH!!! I can’t believe I just stood up for them.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *