Kim Kardashian ‘Jackie Kennedy Inspired’ Photo Shoot Backfires

Kim Kardashian recently appeared in a spread for Interview Magazine where she is dressed as one of the most iconic First Lady’s of all time — Jackie Kennedy. Like everything else the family does, the photo shoot is surrounded in controversy.

The wife of Kanye West appeared in a load of different Jackie-inspired looks, Jackie-inspired hair, and Jackie-inspired White House backdrops. North West makes an appearance in a few of the images.

The first thing that social media users noticed is that in most of the pictures Kim skin is the same color as her bi-racial daughters’. Usually, the mother of two’s skin tone is similar to her sisters.

Source: US Weekly

That observation caused fans to call her out with comments like “Really Kim? Why did you have to make it so you were as dark as your daughter we already know that she’s your daughter so you don’t need to darken your skin!!!!”

On the cover of the magazine, it reads: “America’s First Lady Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North West.” The comparison in itself was enough to anger thousands.

People commented on the brand’s uploads along with Kim’s posts that she hasn’t done anything for the country, she has never watched her husband get assassinated in front of her, and she doesn’t carry herself like the former wife of John F. Kennedy, so she has no right to accept that title.

On the other hand, supporters of the reality star are defending her by bringing up her charitable donations and sense of style while also explaining that it’s just a magazine cover.

In the interview that was conducted by the publication, Kim explains that she’s very aware of the political climate and sticks up for herself against those who claim that she has no talent.

She adds how important it is for North to be proud of who she is and reveals that Kanye does his best in making sure she hangs around people who look like her.

North West also got to answer her very own questions that were asked by famous friends like Millie Bobbi Brown and her cousin Penelope Disick.

Advertisement

Do you approve of Interview’s suggestion Kim Kardashian is the new Jackie Kennedy?