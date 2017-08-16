FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Fashion

Kim Kardashian Issues A Heartfelt Apology After The ‘Racist’ Bakclash

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/16/2017
Kim Kardashian Issues A Heartfelt Apology After The 'Racist' Bakclash

Kim Kardashian issued a heartfelt apology after she was blasted for defending racist comments made by the makeup artist Jeffree Star. She apologized to her fans on Snapchat this week by posting a video.

In the video, she confessed that she didn’t know enough about the situation before she rushed to defend the YouTube star earlier this week after her fans have uncovered past racist remarks that he made.

 

‘I just feel a bit naïve, and I do want to apologize for me feeling like I had the right to say ‘get over it’ in a situation that involves racism,’ Kim told her fans in a video posted to the app according to People, revoking her support for Star.

Adding that she doesn’t ‘feel like I have the right to speak on that’ after she defended Jeffree and urged her millions of fans to do the same.

She also wanted to explain her actions, and she claimed that she was just trying to keep things positive and moving ahead.

‘I am sorry, and I just want to move forward and be positive,’ she said in the Snapchat clip.

‘I have always had hopes that people can change and that people can learn to be better and do better, and learn to find that love again.’

 

‘I believe in people changing, I believe in people just being better, and I’ll never give that up,’ Kardashian then signed off the video. ‘I just want people to be positive.’

The whole drama first boiled over after Star slammed Kim on his Twitter account saying that her swatches from the contour kits were chalky.

That’s when her fans brought up up his past remarks, after which Kim attempted to defend him and asked her fans to move on by claiming that she was ‘giving him the benefit of the doubt’ when it comes to his controversial comments.

