Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Lure Meghan Markle To Be Her Friend – She’s Trying To Win Her Friendship With Diamonds

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous TV stars. She now reportedly wants in with the British Royals. She has been trying to become friends with Meghan Markle.

Kim allegedly wants to get closer to real royalty after becoming the queen of reality Tv shows.

OK! magazine reported that Kim is currently set to become friends with Meghan now that she got engaged to Prince Harry.

Ultralight Beams pigment shimmers & glosses launching tomorrow 12pm PST on kkwbeauty.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 30, 2017 at 8:18am PST

Insiders stated that Kim is pulling out all the stops that she can to get invited to Meghan’s wedding that is scheduled for May 2018 at Windsor Castle.

‘Kim tried hard to befriend William and Kate,’ a source told the magazine.

The same source also claimed that Kim reportedly sent gifts from her own clothing line and the clothing line of Kanye West to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, ‘but that didn’t go anywhere. So now she’s networking like crazy to find mutual friends who will introduce her to Meghan.’

The magazine continued to report what the insider said, and it seems that the source claimed that Kim arranges for diamond earrings for Meghan.

‘She’s arranged for diamond earrings that match Meghan’s engagement ring to be designed as a gift and plans to offer her and Harry a private Kanye concert since she knows the prince is a fan’ the insider stated.

It looks like Kim is determined to get herself and Kanye invited to the royal wedding, and she’s currently doing anything to make this happen.

Sign up for the presale for my fall capsule collection for @Reitmans! The essential fall uniform I designed for work or play 😘 #MMxReitmans (on sale next week!! http://bit.ly/1qVx66l) #fashion A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 25, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

This report comes right after Kim’s problems with her fragrance line as she is currently facing a backlash from some outraged customers after her perfume failed to enter their countries.

Kim’s KKW Fragrance didn’t pass the standards in Australia, New Zealand, and a few more countries.

Advertisement

Crystal Gardenia line was banned due to its composition. The perfume was labeled as ‘flammable/hazardous material’ due to its extraordinarily high content of alcohol. Such a thing is taken extremely seriously in Australia and New Zealand as well.