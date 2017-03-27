Kim Kardashian Is Trying For Baby Number 3 Despite Warnings It Could Kill Her!

Kim Kardashian is still trying for a third baby despite specialists’ warnings that it may put her life in danger!

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians may remember, back during the fall of 2016, Kim first voiced her desire to give her two children, 3-year-old North and 1-year-old Sait more siblings.

It was actually during an episode of the popular reality TV show when she discussed it with the rest of her family as well as with a Doctor that advised her against it.

Now, in a recent episode, Kim revealed that she and Kanye West are trying to conceive again despite the fact that another pregnancy could put her very life in danger.

“I want my kids to have siblings, but the doctors don’t feel like it’s safe for me,” Kim says.

When she previously discussed the risks with the doctors last fall, her family, especially momager Kris Jenner were very against the idea, as they would all rather have her be safe than bring another child to life.

In one past episode, Kris warned her, horrified: “You could bleed to death.”

Now, in the preview for the upcoming episode, the reality TV star revealed for the first time that she ignored her family and her doctor’s warnings and went forward with her plan of getting pregnant.

“I’m going to try to have one more baby,” Kim confessed to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney.

We can see how shocked Khloe is to find out her decision while Kris Jenner worriedly says: “I don’t want you to do something that would put you in danger.”