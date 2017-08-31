Kim Kardashian Is Totally ‘Jealous’ Of Kylie Jenner’s Success: ‘There’s a Real Rivalry’ Between The Sisters

It looks like Kim Kardashian is not very happy with her little sister’s success and with the fact that Kylie Jenner may become a billionaire before her. Life and Style reported that Kim is jealous of the Kylie Cosmetics founder and she’s afraid of being ‘dethroned’ by her.

An insider tells the website that ‘[Kim is] privately jealous over Kylie’s success because she always thought she’d be the first Kardashian billionaire.’

@vmagazine X @nick_knight A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

The insider goes on to point out that ‘there’s a real rivalry between the Kardashian girls.’

‘When ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ first started, all eyes were on Kim, and Kylie was a lesser presence because she was so young,’ the insider notes.

‘Now Kim is feeling the competition, and it bothers her. She’s told those close to her that the Kardashian brand wouldn’t be where it is today if it wasn’t for her.’

Kylie made $420 million in Kylie Cosmetics sales since the brand was launched back in November 2015.

She could become a billionaire by 2022 with the huge success that she has had with her makeup line, and she’ll only be 25 years old by then!

The same site also claims that Kim was very jealous watching her sister earn the title of the makeup mogul at just 20 years and then she decided to launch her own makeup line KKW Beauty.

@crfashionbook September Issue shot by @petrafcollins features a 90's story! I was on set seeing so many transformations. Can't wait to see how everyone's turned out. We channeled 👑 beauty @lilkimthequeenbee for one of the shots. Check my twitter for all of the official pics A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 25, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

It was reported in June that the wife of Kanye West earned millions in just a few hours after the beauty line was launched.

Advertisement

Taking to her Twitter account, Kim revealed at the time that ‘all of the Contour & Highlight Kits have sold out’ in just three hours after the kits went on sale. The 300,000 products that had sold out brought in an estimated $14.4 million for the beautiful mother of two kids.