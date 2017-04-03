Kim Kardashian Is Thinking About Surrogacy After Unsuccessful Surgery On Her Uterus

After being told that having a third child could be way too dangerous, Kim Kardashian is not giving up and now she’s considering surrogacy as another viable option.

As fans of the reality TV star certainly already know, Kim is a mother of two – 3-year-old daughter North and 15 months old Saint, both fathered by her husband, Kanye West.

But while her dream was to have a bigger family the doctors advised against it because of the health risks. But Kim did not just take the news and did nothing – in fact, she went so far as to get surgery on her uterus in order to try and solve the problem.

Unfortunately, however, the procedure proved unsuccessful.

“The doctor says for sure that I can’t carry another baby,” said a devastated Kim on KUWK.

“The first full day I had a breakdown,” she added.

It’s clear that the reality TV star was quite affected by the final verdict. But instead of giving up, Kim told her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney that she wants to look into other options.

Kim explained that while the surgery was painful and a waste of time, after the Paris heist she needs to bring another “soul into the world.”

She also revealed that Kanye is very happy the surgery is over and she is safe but he also wants another baby so they decided to explore other options.

“Do you want to do a surrogate or are you not sure?” asked Kourtney.

“I think that’s what we are going to try. It’s so frustrating,” replied Kim.

Do you believe Kim should risk and have a baby herself or is a surrogate mother a better idea?