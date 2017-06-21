Kim Kardashian Is Terrified Of Her Kids Using Social Media

Kim Kardashian is terrified of raising her children around social media. She doesn’t like the idea of them growing up around all the sites.

The star has a four-year-old daughter North and an 18-month-old son Saint with her husband, Kanye West.

She had admitted that she is very concerned about her kids growing up around social media.

‘I’m terrified. I think that social media is one of the most important tools if you’re building a brand … and just to share your life, I think it’s really fun. But I didn’t grow up in a world of social media.’In order to

In order to make sure that her kids will not develop social media habits too quickly, the star has already implemented a new rule at home: no phones!

‘My kids are a little too young to want it now, but I think it’s so important. It’s about boundaries. At home, I don’t have my phone. Dinner time, breakfast time, there’s no phone.’

She doesn’t like falling asleep with a phone nearby, and she also shared some ideas about this issue as well:

‘Kids should not be falling asleep with their cell phones … With everything, whether it’s junk food or anything, you have to have boundaries.’

Happy Fathers Day 💙 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Even if Kim doesn’t want that her kids use the social media too often, she did take to her own Instagram account recently to wish her husband Kanye West a Happy Father’s Day.

Happy Fathers Day! Thank you for being such a good dad to our babies! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

She posted a picture with Kanye lying in bed with his little girl snuggled on his chest, and she wished him a Happy Father’s Day; she also thanked him for being such a good dad to their kids and a good husband to her.

Advertisement

The brunette star also posted a picture of Kanye and little Saint looking at one another on board on a private jet. Alongside a heart emoji, she simply captioned the picture: ‘Happy Father’s Day (sic).’ Well, regarding the social media subject, we think that these days it’s pretty hard to keep kids away from social media channels.