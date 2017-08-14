FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kendall jenner chris brown kristen stewart drake blake shelton ellen degeneres ben affleck t.i. briana dejesus kanye west peggy sulahian christina el moussa angelina jolie khloe kardashian abby lee miller beyonce rihanna jay-z bernice burgos brad pitt tameka cottle gwen stefani tyler baltierra
Home » Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Is Sad Over Beyonce Feud – ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Star Adores Queen Bey And Wants To Be Friends

Mel Walker Posted On 08/14/2017
2
1.5K Views
1


Kim Kardashian Kanye West Beyonce JAY ZInstagram

Kanye West wants JAY-Z to respect his wife and the mother of his two children, Kim Kardashian.

According to reports, this is the only way that the two hip-hop music legends can end their feud.

The “Moonlight” rapper is not the type to back down, and West has had enough of being mistreated by a man he used to respect a lot.

If the two men cannot put their feelings aside, their wives might be the only hope to save a friendship that gave the world a lot of great music throughout the years.

JAY-Z’s wife, Beyonce, is said to be reluctant to get involved in the drama because she has no real interest in becoming friends with Kardashian.

Queen Bey sees the road that led the reality television icon to fame paved with controversy and over exposure.

While the former Destiny’s Child singer is known and respected around the globe for her talent, she feels that the same cannot be said for Kardashian who first made it to stardom thanks to a blockbuster sex tape with Brandy’s little brother, Ray J.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star does not feel the same way and regrets that Beyonce cannot see past her past indiscretions.

She is still hopeful that they can reach common ground for the good of all parties involved.

An insider shared: “Kim and Beyonce do not talk much at all and have not been close in a long time. Kim sent over some gifts when Beyonce had her twins, which did earn a thank you card from Beyonce and Jay but the communication was minimal. It is not like Beyonce and Kim text daily, or call and email each other all the time. The divide between them has grown over the last few years to the point where they are simply not that close.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The source added: “The situation between them makes Kim sad simply because she admires Beyonce so much as a successful business woman, a talented artist, and an excellent mother. Kim feels like she could share and learn a lot from a close friendship with Beyonce. It is upsetting to Kim that they do not have a stronger relationship.”

Advertisement

It seems that Jay and Bey will have to make a little effort for all of this to work.

Post Views: 1,533

Read more about beyonce jay-z kanye west kim kardashian kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Shocked’ By Mom-Shaming After Leaving Kids To Party With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima
08/16/2017
Kim Kardashian Obsesses Over Making Her Unborn Twins The Most Famous Babies Ever!
08/15/2017
Still In Love Lamar Odom Plans To Ruin Ex Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson’s Wedding
08/15/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Connie
08/15/2017 at 4:15 pm
Reply

Kim K. West, has children please act like a mother and not like a slt, be respectful of yourself and your children cause they don’t need to be acting the same way when they grow up please, be a real woman


Pamela Frierson
08/14/2017 at 11:01 pm
Reply

Hell nah, f**k that, b**ch this is not elementary school grow the fk up. Real woman don’t have to carry themselves in the manner that Kim does, and not Man husband or not is going to make me disrespect myself and my family.

Stand your ground MRS.CARTER


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *