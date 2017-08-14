FREE NEWSLETTER
Kim Kardashian Is Sad Over Beyonce Feud – ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Star Adores Queen Bey And Wants To Be Friends

08/14/2017
Kanye West wants JAY-Z to respect his wife and the mother of his two children, Kim Kardashian.

According to reports, this is the only way that the two hip-hop music legends can end their feud.

The “Moonlight” rapper is not the type to back down, and West has had enough of being mistreated by a man he used to respect a lot.

If the two men cannot put their feelings aside, their wives might be the only hope to save a friendship that gave the world a lot of great music throughout the years.

JAY-Z’s wife, Beyonce, is said to be reluctant to get involved in the drama because she has no real interest in becoming friends with Kardashian.

Queen Bey sees the road that led the reality television icon to fame paved with controversy and over exposure.

While the former Destiny’s Child singer is known and respected around the globe for her talent, she feels that the same cannot be said for Kardashian who first made it to stardom thanks to a blockbuster sex tape with Brandy’s little brother, Ray J.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star does not feel the same way and regrets that Beyonce cannot see past her past indiscretions.

She is still hopeful that they can reach common ground for the good of all parties involved.

An insider shared: “Kim and Beyonce do not talk much at all and have not been close in a long time. Kim sent over some gifts when Beyonce had her twins, which did earn a thank you card from Beyonce and Jay but the communication was minimal. It is not like Beyonce and Kim text daily, or call and email each other all the time. The divide between them has grown over the last few years to the point where they are simply not that close.”

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The source added: “The situation between them makes Kim sad simply because she admires Beyonce so much as a successful business woman, a talented artist, and an excellent mother. Kim feels like she could share and learn a lot from a close friendship with Beyonce. It is upsetting to Kim that they do not have a stronger relationship.”

It seems that Jay and Bey will have to make a little effort for all of this to work.

