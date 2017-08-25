Kim Kardashian Is Ready For Baby No.3 And Her BFF Says That It Makes Sense She Hired A Surrogate

Kim Kardashian loves being a mother to her two kids North and Saint. Despite some health issues during both pregnancies and warnings from doctors that Kim should not have another child, she is apparently determined to have the big family that she has always dreamt about.

She has made her wish to expand her family with Kanye West known and her best friend, Simon Huck, stated that he is not surprised at all.

Total eclipse of the heart A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

He says that he knows that having more kids has always been Kim’s dream and her children are now her no.1 priority.

‘Her life has now become her children. That is her No. 1 priority. So it makes sense that she would want to have a bigger family.’

Huck admitted that he is not aware of Kardashian’s plan entirely to add a new little one to the Kardashian-West clan, but that he believes the mother of two has grown the most out the of the famous family, adding ‘Kim as a mother, that I think has been the biggest transition.’

The publication reminds that in April Kim sought advice from doctors to determine if becoming pregnant again would be safe, and recently she and Kanye opted to hire a surrogate after Kim’s doctor advised not to get pregnant again.

On an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star admitted that hiring a surrogate is now her reality.

Chill A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

‘After talking to Kanye, I think that I always knew that surrogacy was an option, but I didn’t believe it was that realistic of an option. Now, I feel like that’s my reality,’ Kim said when asked about surrogacy by older sister Kourtney.

At this point, Kim has reportedly found a surrogate, as TMZ stated, through an agency and she and Kanye determined that they would pay $45,000 for the procedure. The payment will be made in monthly installments of $4,500 each, and if multiple children result, the surrogate will be given $5,000 for each additional child.