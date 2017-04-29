Kim Kardashian Is Jealous Of Kourtney’s Body While Vacationing In Mexico And Puerto Rico

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and an army of beautiful friends including Larsa Pippen have been vacationing in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

The Kardashian sisters have been displaying their amazing beach bodies on social media for the world to see, and of course, to compare and a close source to Kim has revealed that the sister rivalry has frustrated her.

The person claimed that Kanye West’s wife has been working hard and following a strict diet to look good in her tiny swimsuits and her older sister is the one getting all the compliments for her envious figure.

The person stated: “Kourtney’s getting so many compliments on her body and Kim feels like she’s getting nothing but hate.She can’t help but feel jealous.”

The spy said at this point the mother of two feels like the least attractive one in the clan, Kylie and Kendall Jenner are young and have perfect measurements while Khloe Kardashian is the definition of revenge body.

The socialite is not only angry at her curvaceous sisters; she is going through a tough time with her supporters on Instagram.

This week, the dark-haired reality star lost 100,000 Instagram followers after unretouched paparazzi photos of her famous bottom surfaced online.

The fans left because they felt that Kardashian has been faking it for the past years with her heavily photoshopped pictures and selfies.

North’s mom took to Twitter to bash the haters by writing, “just sitting on the beach with my flawless body.”

The same spy explained: “She’s sensitive and the things people have been saying online about her body have been horrible. Kourtney’s getting so many compliments on her body and Kim feels like she’s getting nothing but hate. She can’t help but feel jealous. She’s trying to make a joke out of it, but it hurts. It’s making it hard for her to totally relax and enjoy herself.”

