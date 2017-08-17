FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
beyonce Jasmine Washington Lil Scrappy t.i. bill cosby Jackie Christie kendall jenner Chris Lopez Tamra Judge demario jackson chris brown kristen stewart drake blake shelton ellen degeneres ben affleck tameka cottle briana dejesus kanye west peggy sulahian christina el moussa angelina jolie khloe kardashian
Home » Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Is Heartbroken Because She Is Being Blamed For JAY-Z And Kanye West feud

Mel Walker Posted On 08/17/2017
0
0


Kim Kardashian JAY-Z Kanye West FeudInstagram

Kim Kardashian does not like the feud between her husband, Kanye West, and his former mentor, JAY-Z.

The worst part in all of this is the fact that she is often blamed for derailing the great relationship the ex-friends had.

To some extent, Kardashian played a role in the bitter feud, but it was not her intention.

When West started dating the reality television star, the “Moonlight” artist was not happy about it, and he was not shy about showing his displeasure.

The business mogul and his spouse, Beyonce, 35, took things to the next level when they decided to skip their pal’s 2014 wedding in Florence, Italy.

They did so because there was too much going on around the ceremony.

Jay and Bey like their privacy more than anything. What are they hiding?

Some commenters say they could have made a little effort for an old friend.

One thing is sure, the mother of two is tired of being blamed for things going south.

Almost your birthday

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

An insider stated: “Kim is hurt that she is being blamed for causing Kanye and JAY-Z’s rift. She has never been anything but nice to Beyonce and Jay, and she does not understand why they would not like her. Kim’s also pissed at rumors Beyonce and Jay look down on her for being a reality star, as she is so much more than that.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is also a bit angry that the power couple did not treat her with respect and dignity when she got with the “Gold Digger” artist.

The source added: “Kim was excited that she would get to hang out with Beyonce after she started dating Kanye, she has always been a huge fan and respected her for all that she has achieved. It is incredibly hurtful to Kim to hear that Beyonce and Jay do not like her, and she feels it is because they have never really given her a chance, or tried to get to know the real Kim.”

3 down, a lifetime to go…❤️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

At this point, making peace in the near future seems unlikely for West and Jay.

However, music experts are convinced that reconciliation will be possible the day a good business venture gets in the picture.

Advertisement

Money talks, BS walks, they say.

Post Views: 0

Read more about beyonce jay-z kanye west kim kardashian kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Khloe Kardashian And Blac Chyna Ran Into Each Other – Awkward!
08/16/2017
The Kardashian Sisters Open Up About Their Reality TV Regrets And Mistakes
08/16/2017
Did Kendall Jenner And A$AP Rocky Split Before Her Alleged Romance With Blake Griffin?
08/16/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *