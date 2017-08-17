Kim Kardashian Is Heartbroken Because She Is Being Blamed For JAY-Z And Kanye West feud

Kim Kardashian does not like the feud between her husband, Kanye West, and his former mentor, JAY-Z.

The worst part in all of this is the fact that she is often blamed for derailing the great relationship the ex-friends had.

To some extent, Kardashian played a role in the bitter feud, but it was not her intention.

When West started dating the reality television star, the “Moonlight” artist was not happy about it, and he was not shy about showing his displeasure.

The business mogul and his spouse, Beyonce, 35, took things to the next level when they decided to skip their pal’s 2014 wedding in Florence, Italy.

They did so because there was too much going on around the ceremony.

Jay and Bey like their privacy more than anything. What are they hiding?

Some commenters say they could have made a little effort for an old friend.

One thing is sure, the mother of two is tired of being blamed for things going south.

Almost your birthday A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

An insider stated: “Kim is hurt that she is being blamed for causing Kanye and JAY-Z’s rift. She has never been anything but nice to Beyonce and Jay, and she does not understand why they would not like her. Kim’s also pissed at rumors Beyonce and Jay look down on her for being a reality star, as she is so much more than that.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is also a bit angry that the power couple did not treat her with respect and dignity when she got with the “Gold Digger” artist.

The source added: “Kim was excited that she would get to hang out with Beyonce after she started dating Kanye, she has always been a huge fan and respected her for all that she has achieved. It is incredibly hurtful to Kim to hear that Beyonce and Jay do not like her, and she feels it is because they have never really given her a chance, or tried to get to know the real Kim.”

3 down, a lifetime to go…❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 24, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

At this point, making peace in the near future seems unlikely for West and Jay.

However, music experts are convinced that reconciliation will be possible the day a good business venture gets in the picture.

Advertisement

Money talks, BS walks, they say.