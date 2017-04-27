Kim Kardashian Is ‘Grateful’ For Paris Robbery And Less Materialistic Version Of Herself

Kim Kardashian is opening up for the first time in an interview about the terrifying events that happened in Paris, France back in October.

Advertisement

The Paris robbery has changed the reality television icon who has not been the same ever since. In a sit-down with Ellen DeGeneres that aired on Thursday, the mother of two broke down in tears telling the story.

Kanye West’s wife said that she is thankful that she has made it through all of this as a better person and that her two children – North and Saint – can grow up with a less materialistic mother.

After the dramatic incident, Kardashian spent weeks being more reclusive than her usual self. The businesswoman even disappeared from social media for a little while.

It is only recently that she started showing more skin and being active on networking sites like she used to do in the past. The robbery also affected her marriage and led to a very public meltdown for her music star husband.

According to rumors, the two entertainers almost divorced because they could not deal with the situation as a couple. Instead, it created a wedge between them.

It is all in the past, now that they have reached a better place.

The 36-year-old explained: “I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. And I don’t want to start crying but I feel that was so meant to happen to me. I’m such a different person, and I don’t want to cry anymore, but it was meant to happen to me.”

Kardashian blamed her past behavior for what has occurred. For example, her flashy lifestyle was on full display on the reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and social media channels.

Advertisement

Although she said that she is done with all of the fluff, some online commenters do not believe that she has changed that much.