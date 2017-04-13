Kim Kardashian Is Furious And Jealous Of The Way Kris Jenner Handles Kylie: Report

Kim Kardashian is having a tough time accepting the fact that her little sister, Kylie Jenner, is the rising star of the family and she is taking her frustration out on her mother, Kris Jenner.

According to the latest reports that surfaced on the Internet, Mrs. Kanye West is angry that her momager has decided to focus all of her attention and energy on the teenager.

The mother of two is not sure that Tyga’s on-and-off girlfriend can carry a show by herself and does not understand Kris’ decision to give her a spin-off.

A source spoke to a popular celebrity website and explained: “Kim is really not feeling Kylie and her ability to make money hand over fist and she’s blaming Kris [Jenner]!. Kylie’s the golden child and Kris is giving her so much attention. It’s annoying Kim and making her jealous.”

Mrs. Kardashian is not only furious; she is jealous that she is no longer “the center of their world and the press.”

Kardashian feels betrayed by her only parent, who should have been more present and attentive to her needs especially after the horrific and life-changing robbery in Paris, France last fall.

Additionally, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star feels like Jenner is too protective of her youngest daughter who was born with a silver spoon in her mouth.

The spy shared: “Kim feels like she put the family on her back and turned each one of them into a household name and that they should be thanking her daily. Instead, she feels like she’s being fazed out by Kylie’s fame and her ability to make money so easily and blames Kris for making everything so effortless for Kylie. When Kim was coming up, she had to do everything herself. Kylie will never know the real struggle.”

The young Jenner will appear in 8 episodes of “Life of Kylie” where viewers will follow her as she plays the famous business mogul while trying to be an average teenager who parties and dates.