Kim Kardashian Is Disappointed With The Surrogate’s Birthing Plans; She Is Worried That She Might Miss Her Baby’s Birth!

Kim Kardashian will welcome her third baby soon, but she is now reportedly worried about one thing. She and her husband Kanye West are disappointed about their surrogate’s choice of birthing place.

Life & Style magazine previously reported that Kim is upset with her surrogate’s decision to go against her plans on where the baby will be delivered.

The mag claimed that Kim and Kanye’s surrogate insists on giving birth in a hospital around San Diego.

The celebrity couple was hoping that their baby’s birth would happen at Cedars-Sinai near Beverly Hills, where both North and Saint were born.

The renowned hospital is known for its exquisite facilities and services, including spa-like birthing and private chefs.

It is also the hospital for many celebrities and wealthy personalities.

The site also stated that Kim has been preparing for her baby’s delivery at Cedars.

She even planned to book a separate suite where she could bond with her baby.

On the other hand, the surrogate’s choice is not surprising at all, considering she’s a San Diego resident.

However, it might be challenging for Kim and Kanye to drive over two hours just to get there, especially with their chaotic schedules.

The fact that the location is quite inconvenient for them reportedly makes Kim and Kanye ‘annoyed.’

There were even claims that the couple was worried they would miss the birth entirely, although this would be really hard to believe.

If the surrogate did give birth in her chosen hospital, Kim and Kanye ‘will have to go to San Diego around the due-date time and just wait,’ which would put their lives on hold.

Previously, Kim admitted that she finds surrogacy more difficult than actually being pregnant herself.

She pointed out that having a surrogate carrying her baby is harder just because she is not really in control.

She also said that it was also hard for her emotionally, and she added that if she could do it herself, she would have preferred to carry her own baby.

‘Knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it’s hard for me.’ We really hope that everything will go great for everyone and Kimye will have a healthy baby no matter the birthing location.