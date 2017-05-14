Kim Kardashian Is Desperately Trying To “Hide” Her Marital Problems As Kanye Leaves Her Again!

Kim Kardashian’s marriage has taken a new hit recently as her rapper husband, Kanye West left the town suddenly once again just as Kim was starting to be more involved in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to sources close to the clan, Kim Kardashian was also trying to hide the truth about her miserable marriage.

Now, Kanye left their house once again, leaving Kim behind, all alone amid their crumbling relationship.

“Kim is hiding how bad things are with Kanye right now,” one insider revealed.

“Kanye left Kim to work on his music and she, of course, supports him as an artist, but it is right in the middle of filming,” the source added.

Despite her husband ignoring his Keeping Up with the Kardashians responsibilities, Kim went on with filming by herself while Kanye was in Wyoming.

According to another source, Kim thought that the best way for her to deflect attention from her crumbling marriage was by putting herself in the spotlight.

“Kim is trying to keep all eyes on her.”

After his breakdown and hospitalization, Kanye became hesitant to retake his place in the public eye.

He did not even attend the Met Gala and always chooses to stay isolated in his studio producing music.

The sources confirmed that although Kim always states things between her and Kanye are great and that she loves him, that is not true!

“Kim can’t keep her problems a secret forever,” the insider added.

Do you believe that Kim Kardashian should stop pretending that everything is great with Kanye?

Is it time for them to have a divorce? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below!