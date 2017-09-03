Kim Kardashian Is Blasted After Releasing NSFW Back-To-School Supplies: ‘You Should Be Ashamed’

Get ready to go back to school with Kim Kardashian’s booty! After Kim unveiled a line of school supplies that featured her behind and more NSFW images, fans dragged got mad at her for releasing such inappropriate items.

Who wouldn’t want to go back to school with Kim’s breaking booty? She released a line of Kimoji school supplies which features a Cryface backpack, a Retro Kim lunch-box and a phone-charger in the shape of Kim’s behind.

TGIF A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

You can also purchase ‘Post Tit Notes’ featuring Kim’s chest in a white T-shirt, a butt-shaped mouse pad and a USB drive in the shape of Kim’s booty.

While it’s shocking that the USB drive is only 8 gigabytes (one would think something in the shape of Kim’s booty would have a much larger storage space) some fans were offended by the whole idea of their kids going back to school with supplies covered in Kim’s intimate parts.

‘What the f*ck have I just seen,’ one Twitter user said in response to the rollout of the Kimoji school supplies.

I just dont understand why anyone would buy these — Ashley (@ashleyrabie) September 1, 2017

‘If anyone buys [this for their daughter] you should be ashamed.’

Others called this line of products ‘the stupidest sh*t’ they ever saw, which is a bit much. ‘Shouldn’t students be worried about classes? They shouldn’t be worried about how desperately [Kim is] in need of attention,’ another person Tweeted.

Shouldn't students be worried about classes? They shouldn't be worried about how desperate you are in need for attention — Campbell King (@CammieWammy) September 1, 2017

It is really not appropriate to send a pre-teen to school with a pen that features a nude Kim Kardashian or with pins that read ‘Send Nudes,’ or ‘Still Drunk From Yesterday.’

On the other hand, we already know by now how Kim is and being naked has somehow become her brand.

However, if a college kid really wants frosted peach USB drive, the Kimoji store is now open for business.

It’s true that Kim didn’t need any more people dragging her name on Twitter.

After Taylor Swift released the video for her new song, Look What You Made Me Do, fans began responding to Kim’s tweets with all kinds of GIFs taken from that clip.

Fans flooded lots of Kim’s replies with GIFs of Taylor going ‘You are so fake’ to Taylor sipping tea with snakes. Now, Kim has to deal with more haters dragging her school supplies on Twitter.