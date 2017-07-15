Kim Kardashian Is Back To Her Old Ways – Wears a Completely See-Through Dress To Dinner!

Fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star were convinced she had changed a lot after the traumatic Paris robbery. The celebrity herself claimed times and times again that being threatened with a gun has turned her into a more modest, more reserved person who no longer wishes to show off.

However, it seems like the old Kim Kardashian is back!

The 36-year-old reality star was photographed by the paparazzi rocking a completely see-through dress to dinner in Calabasas, California yesterday evening.

Perhaps, for ordinary people, the outfit is way over the top, and it shows way too much – well, ALL skin, but for Kim Kardashian as we know her, this is just another Friday night dinner outfit.

After all, her main job is to stay relevant and what better way to do it than making headlines by showcasing crazy fashion!

We are sure Kim did not go unnoticed by a single person that night.

The Kardashian accessorized the sheer frock with nude underwear and clear pumps, but it was definitely a no-bra day.

Despite how exposed she was, the star did not mind it at all and just enjoyed her meal at Shibuya Japanese restaurant.

Still, she did cover up her nips by wearing a vintage Jil Sander coat over the transparent dress.

As fans may remember, Kim was recently involved in a drug scandal when some observant followers caught sight of white powder in the background of one of her Snapchat videos.

The reality TV star immediately shut down the accusations.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian’s sheer fashion? Was it too much or did she rock it?