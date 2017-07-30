Kim Kardashian & Irina Shayk Celebrated National Lipstick Day With An Epic Glam Session

Happy National Lipstick Day! Kim Kardashian and Irina Shayk celebrated the day most appropriately by rocking their favorite lipsticks in gorgeous selfies.

They both posted stunning selfies in their favorite shades 0f makeup.

The Selfish author who recently launched her own beauty line called KKW had the help of her glam squad to achieve absolute perfection.

Kim shared a video of herself getting all dolled up by her team of professionals.

‘Happy National Lipstick Day! Can’t wait for you to see my glam sesh with @patrickstarr on his YouTube channel coming out next week! We are using the color Kimmie.’

Irina, Bradley Cooper’s Russian girlfriend, also put her sexiest assets on full display on National Lipstick Day.

Happy #NationalLipstickDay.. celebrating with my favorite @lorealmakeup 💫💋💄 #Lorealista A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

Dressed in a white lace bra, she shared her favorite lip product with her eight million Instagram followers.

‘Happy National Lipstick Day, celebrating with my favorite @lorealmakeup,’ she captioned her selfie.

There is no doubt that her naturally plumped pout looks amazing in the lovely shade of red, but this wasn’t the star of the show.

Her cleavage, her cheekbones, and collarbones are amazing! Bradly is definitely the luckiest man.

Kim and Irina would look equally as beautiful without makeup on, but it’s in a girl’s genetic code to experiment with different looks.

You can’t be too young for lipstick and eyeliner, at least not in Kim’s family!

Happy National Lipstick Day!!! Can't wait for you to see my glam sesh with @patrickstarrr on his YouTube channel coming out next week! We are using the color Kimmie which is available now on kkwbeauty.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

North West is already following in her mother’s footsteps.

The toddler wasn’t afraid of trying Kylie Jenner‘s lip kit brand, and opted for the boldest shade of all — stark black! This girl is going to be a trendsetter. Anyway, both Kim and Irina rocked their best looks for National Lipstick Day.