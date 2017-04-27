Kim Kardashian Hits Caitlyn Jenner And Her Book In ‘Ellen’ Interview: ‘It’s Not Tasteful’

Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner are not going to reconcile anytime soon. Jenner, who is everywhere promoting her new memoir, The Secrets of my Life, has been using her feud with the Kardashians to grab headlines and they are not happy about it.

It started slowly, but there is a full fight going on between Kanye West’s wife and the person who helped raise her.

Jenner has been busy slamming the Kardashian sisters for cutting ties with her after revealing to the world that she was transitioning to a woman.

The reality television stars have always been open about their difficulties adjusting to the new Jenner because they had the impression they were losing their father.

Fans were hoping that the relationships would heal with time, but this has not been the case. Jenner no longer talks to the Kardashian sisters and is barely in touch with his own daughters – Kendall and Kylie.

During an appearance on Ellen earlier today, Kim made it known that she has a lot of issues with the way Jenner has been behaving lately in the press.

The 36-year-old mother of two found the recent developments distasteful and troubling, and she explained: “It’s still Kendall [21] and Kylie [Jenner‘s, 19] dad, so I want to be respectful, but I just feel like there’s no need for a book. You know, tell your story but just don’t bash other people. I just think, like, it’s not tasteful.”

Kardashian has totally sided with her mom, Kris Jenner, and feels that she was not properly treated in this complicated situation.

The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians added: “My heart breaks for my mom [Kris Jenner, 61], you know? Because I feel like she’s been through so much and she’s [Cait’s] promoting this book and she’s saying all of these things. And, I just don’t think it’s necessary. I feel like it’s unfair [and] things aren’t truthful.”

It is clear that the Kardashians are not ready to cede any ground in this public relation battle.