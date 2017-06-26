Kim Kardashian Hit With Criticism Because Of Her “Bad Parenting”

Back in March, Kourtney Kardashian was hit with criticism regarding her four-year-old daughter wearing a lip ring. Now, It’s Kim’s turn! The reality star is currently under fire for her parenting choices.

Kim K shared a photo this past Saturday of her son, Saint West, sitting in his car-seat while facing the front windshield.

What’s the big deal you might ask?

Well, apparently, in California, the law states children must be in rear-facing car seats until they’re at least two-years-old.

In the photo, the adorable and sleepy Saint stares into the camera from his Maxi Cosi car seat, and he couldn’t look cuter!

However, people on Facebook couldn’t help themselves but criticize the media mogul.

One person wrote, “I am not trying to be sanctimommish, but why isn’t the youngest Kardashian-West rear facing in his car seat? It’s is the law here.”

Another person said, “that kid would be safer in a rear-facing seat; please get informed!”

According to Consumer Reports, children who are up to 23-months-old are 75% less likely to face fatality or serious injury if they are in a rear-facing car seat than in a forward facing one.

However, Kardashian isn’t necessarily doing anything wrong, considering children who weigh more than forty pounds or are at least 40 inches tall are exempt from the rear-facing law.

Not only that, but there’s a chance that the picture wasn’t taken in California.

Kardashian isn’t the only person who is currently making the news regarding car seats! Dr. Emily Puente, a chiropractor in Mansfield, Texas, posted a new car seat to social media that is “pain-free” and it’s gone viral with more than 3 million views to date! Who knew the issue of car seats could be so popular?