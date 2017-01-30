Kim Kardashian Hit The Gym Even During Her Costa Rica Vacation

Kim Kardashian is on vacation in Costa Rica with the rest of her family, but that doesn’t stop the 36-years old celebrity from hitting the gym, in order to improve her already awesome looks.

Kim actually posted her morning workout alongside Khloe Kardashian on Snapchat, bragging a little with her perfectly sculptured body!

“You guys, don’t I look so skinny today?!”, was Kim’s questions towards her fans. As for us, we don’t think that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is insecure with her body, especially given the way she looks…

More likely, Kim just wanted to show that she’s been putting in a lot of hard work to feel good about herself.

Also, just a few days ago, Kim shared another video where we can see that she doesn’t mess around when it comes to her workout routine!

Source: Daily Mail

Not too long ago, Kim Kardashian informed her followers that she’s consistent with her gym visits, although she doesn’t share posts from her workouts, as Kourtney and Khloe do.

We’re really wondering for how long she’s going to keep it like this…

Kanye West’s wife said in the video posted over the weekend that she’s sweating off in the gym every single day for over an hour, trying to keep in shape.

Kim looks motivated and eager to follow every exercise her trainer plans for her.

In December 2015, after she had Saint, the star worked to drop fast 70 pounds, a mission she managed to fulfill by following the Atkins Diet and exercising.

Her return to Snapchat and her daily fitness routine are further proof that Kim’s several months absence is now history and that she’s not that affected anymore by the Paris incident, where she was robbed of $11 million worth of jewelry and held at gunpoint.