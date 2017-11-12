FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Has Gorgeous Baby Shower Ahead Of Welcoming Third Child Via Surrogate!

Nick Markus Posted On 11/12/2017
kim_kardashianSource: etonline.com

Kim Kardashian is getting ready to properly welcome her third baby! The 37-year-old reality TV star took to social media to share with her many followers a sneak peek of her baby shower yesterday! The bash was tea-party themed, and the pink cherry blossoms decorating the place caught the fans’ attention.

‘Ok guys, my baby shower for baby number three. It is just a tea for three with cherry blossom forest. It’s so pretty,’ the woman shared.

We can’t disagree, the trees look gorgeous!

Of course, daughter North West was also in attendance and considering the party was pretty much Japanese inspired, might as well dress the toddler in a kimono dress!

Businesswoman and passionate fashionista Miroslava Duma was one of the guests at the baby shower and she posted some photos as well.

When In LA, ❣️ you K

A post shared by Miroslava Duma (@miraduma) on

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are undoubtedly aware, Kim announced that she is expecting her third child via surrogate in late September, during season 14 of the hit show.

Before the shower, on Friday, Kim also took her 4-year-old North to Katy Perry’s concert in Los Angeles on the very same day rival Taylor Swift released her brand new album.

‘Told you I was a secret Kardashian,’ the singer captioned a pic featuring her, Kim, North and Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, as well as a few other pals.

kim kardashian kuwk the kardashians

