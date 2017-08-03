Kim Kardashian Goes To Lunch With Scott Disick After Kourtney Forgives Him

Now that Scott Disick has been forgiven by Kourtney Kardashian for all his partying, he is also back in good relations with her family. Kim Kardashian took him out to lunch in NYC while she was wearing a sexy outfit.

Even for lunch with Scott, Kim still puts on quite a hot show for the paparazzi in New York City on August 2.

I need more consistency on my insta feed. Should I go back to all one filter? Please help. I really need to step my insta page up A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

She managed to cover up her nipples this time after she went braless dressed in a sheer tank top the other day.

Even if Kim was hanging with the father of her sister’s kids she still made sure that she showed a lot of skin.

She flaunted her hard-earned abs in a tiny black tube top that she paired with high-waisted trousers and she also had her Cher hair flowing down on her back.

Scott, on the other hand, looked like he had just come from the beach as his striped shorts resembled swim trunks!

He donned some sunnies as they left Cipriani following a long lunch.

Now that we know he was part of the taping of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10-year anniversary special, they probably had plenty to talk about.

Already so many secrets have been spilled in the promos alone that we’re dying for the September 24 show.

Scott has been absent from hanging out with any of Kourt’s family members after his boozing and hard partying episodes from this summer.

shopping A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jul 28, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

Kourtney has finally forgiven him after a family trip they took together to Nantucket.

She laid out a few ground rules for him, telling him to quit his partying ways and prohibiting him to get jealous if she is dating other men. He agreed to all of her demands for the sake of their family.