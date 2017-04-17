Kim Kardashian Gives Up On Having Third Child After Kanye West’s Mental Breakdown

Kim Kardashian is giving up on her dream of having a third child after weeks of rumors and revelations on her reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

On the Sunday episode of KUWTK, the 36-year-old mother of two shared her decision in a very straightforward fashion. The confession was made during an exchange with Malika Haqq, her sister, Khloe Kardashian’s best friend.

The reality television icon said she was personally done with having kids, but she will evaluate in the future if she is interested in using a surrogate.

The last six months have been tough for the socialite. She had to deal with the aftermath of a robbery in Paris and the fact that her husband, Kanye West, had a mental breakdown on stage.

All of this personal drama contributed to her decision. Fans were sad after watching the installment last night. Critics were shocked and blasted her for using everything for ratings. It needs to be said that the show is no longer as popular as it was in the past.

Moreover, Kardashian is not sure that her marriage can handle what comes with having a third child.

A source spoke to a celebrity news website and stated: “Kim’s not sure how much more her marriage can take. She’s been incredibly supportive to her husband, but Kanye is still struggling with mental health.”

The insider added: “She thought love would help him to recover, but it seems that it’s not enough and she’s not sure how to make him happy. She does worry that the pressure of having another child – with the emotional strain behind surrogacy or adoption – could cause more tension, but she’s obsessed with the idea of having another baby.”

