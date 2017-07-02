FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Music

Kim Kardashian Furious Over Alleged Diss In Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/02/2017
Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestSource: TheRealMrHousewife.com

There were many allusions on Jay-Z’s new album, 4:44, and a lot of the people in question have responded. As CI readers know, Eric Benét responded to Jay’s reference on his album and Kim Kardashian is one of the mega-celebrities that is upset over the rapper’s new record as well!

The reality star – who is the wife of rapper Kanye West – is allegedly furious over Jay’s reference to Kanye in his new track.

Sources revealed that Kim is very protective of Kanye and she thinks that Jay is kicking the College Dropout rapper while he’s hurting.

A source said to Hollywood Life, “she gets very protective of her husband, like a mama bear. It was a low bow to hit Kanye with terms like, ‘Insane,’ just because West has been under a lot of stress lately.”

So, what were the lyrics that got the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star so riled up?

Well, on the track called, “Killy Jay-Z”, the lyrics read as follows, ““I know people backstab you, I felt that too / But this ‘f**k everybody attitude’ ain’t natural / But you ain’t the same, this ain’t Kumba ‘Ye / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye ​ / You give him $20 million without blinking / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f**k what was he thinking? / ‘F**k wrong with everybody?’ is what you were saying / But if everyone is crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

Is she overreacting? Maybe, she isn’t. It depends on how bad Kanye’s state is right now.

One thing we have to admit is that Kim and Kanye, both, have had a rough past two years. Kim and Kendall were robbed, Kanye had a mental breakdown, and Caitlyn Jenner has been talking smack about the family constantly.

3 Comments

Deborah
07/03/2017 at 4:54 pm
Reply

Totally agree with Becca 🙏 the kartrashings and Jenner’s have crossed the line for the last time. Pepsi , black face there hair styles. This last act of disrespect is just too much. Enough with the lies , plastic surgery and implants 😒 these are the worst role models for young impressionable people. We in power t.v . Let’s Boycott kartrashings and Jenner’s. Even if it takes a petition. We can’t just let this go.


Becca
07/03/2017 at 7:38 am
Reply

The whole family is a disgusting hot mess.There sense of entitlement is ridiculously obnoxious.And after this last round of Kylie and Kendalls Fakery and basic b***chery, STEALING images of LEGITIMATE Artists to make there shitty t shirts to go with there Crappy over priced make up.We need to hit the delete button on these people.They suck at life.i hope Biggie and Pac send Harambee and his crew of flying monkeys to start droppin houses on these hos.They have got some nerve to think there good enough to share space with people who are relavent and matter.They should stick too what there good at, Giving head to washed up wanna be rappers.


    Deborah
    07/03/2017 at 4:57 pm
    Reply

    Preach it 🙏 thank you . Every word is so spot on. They have to go .

