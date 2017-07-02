Kim Kardashian Furious Over Alleged Diss In Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’

There were many allusions on Jay-Z’s new album, 4:44, and a lot of the people in question have responded. As CI readers know, Eric Benét responded to Jay’s reference on his album and Kim Kardashian is one of the mega-celebrities that is upset over the rapper’s new record as well!

The reality star – who is the wife of rapper Kanye West – is allegedly furious over Jay’s reference to Kanye in his new track.

Sources revealed that Kim is very protective of Kanye and she thinks that Jay is kicking the College Dropout rapper while he’s hurting.

A source said to Hollywood Life, “she gets very protective of her husband, like a mama bear. It was a low bow to hit Kanye with terms like, ‘Insane,’ just because West has been under a lot of stress lately.”

So, what were the lyrics that got the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star so riled up?

Well, on the track called, “Killy Jay-Z”, the lyrics read as follows, ““I know people backstab you, I felt that too / But this ‘f**k everybody attitude’ ain’t natural / But you ain’t the same, this ain’t Kumba ‘Ye / But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye ​ / You give him $20 million without blinking / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f**k what was he thinking? / ‘F**k wrong with everybody?’ is what you were saying / But if everyone is crazy, you’re the one that’s insane.”

Is she overreacting? Maybe, she isn’t. It depends on how bad Kanye’s state is right now.

One thing we have to admit is that Kim and Kanye, both, have had a rough past two years. Kim and Kendall were robbed, Kanye had a mental breakdown, and Caitlyn Jenner has been talking smack about the family constantly.