Home » Fashion

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Sexy Abs In Midriff-Baring Outfit While Grabbing Takeout

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/05/2017
Source: vanityfair.com

Kim Kardashian was spotted picking up some takeout in LA while still managing to look hot as always. She showcased her amazing body and especially her picture-perfect abs.

Kim looks stunning even when she is running daily errands. The reality star was seen grabbing some food at an LA diner while her husband Kanye West waited in the car.

Even if this wasn’t a runway, but we were all eyes on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as she made her way to the restaurant.

 

Just because… @marianna_hewitt

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

She was rocking an all-black outfit featuring hip-hugging spandex leggings and a bandeau top.

The curvaceous stunner’s world-famous assets were on full display.

As always she maintained a low profile in her dark shades while she was visiting Stanley’s an eatery in Sherman Oaks, CA, to pick up her lunch.

She completed her perfect look with a small over-the-shoulder courier bag and a pair of stylish clear heels.

She never has a strand out of place. The mother of North, 4, and the always adorable Saint West, 1, showcased her perfectly parted locks for lucky passersby!

We don’t know what she’s picking up but, based on her incredible figure alone, we definitely want some!

 

@jetluxlife Nothing Better!!!! #ad #jetluxlife✈️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

This was not the only time that Kim was spotted out for lunch lately. She has recently been seen with Scott Disick grabbing a bite together in New York City.

She was dressed casual but still breathtaking in a black tube top and some high-waisted swats which she paired with alligator-skin high-heeled boots.

This happened right after Scott made things right with Kourtney again after some serious partying. It looks like the whole Kardashian clan is ready to let bygones be bygones, and we also think that this is the right thing to do for everybody’s sake.

