Kim Kardashian Flashes Cleavage & Nipples While Braless In Tight White Tank Top

Another day, another sexy Kim Kardashian outfit. The reality star stepped out in a white tank top with nothing underneath. She showed some major cleavage, and even a peek at her nipples.

Somehow Kim always manages to make even the most boring or casual outfits sexy.

When you're trying to take a 📷 with 🍣 but you're photo bombed by your hubby A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 3, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

While she was taking a trip to Manny’s Pizzeria in LA on August 6, she rocked a pair of high-waisted cut-off jeans with a white tank top tucked in.

She was braless underneath the top, and her nipples were on display through the fabric; the whole ensemble allowed her to flaunt an ample cleavage.

Kim paired the look with strappy sandals, wearing minimal makeup and styling her hair sleek and straight.

Oh, and how about that oversized fanny pack!? Kim’s sister, Kendall Jenner, 21, wore a similar accessory just last week — are the Kardashian/Jenner girls bringing this trend back?!

This is not the first time that she steps out in a very revealing ensemble while shopping.

Kim seems to be embracing the opportunity to show off some skin even during the most casual outings.

The wind you guys….is this necessary A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Just last week, on August 1, she was out with Kendall and showed off her full breasts in a completely see-through, black tank!

Lots of celebrities have jumped on the braless trend this summer, and she looks like she is leading by the way she is ditching her bra on all occasions.

Kim and her husband, Kanye West are reportedly gearing up to become new parents once again — it was reported on July 26 that the surrogate the couple has chosen is three months pregnant!

Advertisement

They have yet to confirm that news themselves. The lovebirds might be expecting twins, who will likely be born on January 2018, according to a source.