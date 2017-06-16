Kim Kardashian Flashed Her Nipples As She Went Braless At North West’s Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian hasn’t got any problems showing off her lovely body even when she celebrated her daughter’s birthday! The mother of two was seen with her family, and she was wearing a tight white tank top with nothing else underneath!

Kim was spotted out and about with her whole family for a casual occasion.

She was photographed leaving Ruby’s restaurant in Los Angeles with her family, rocking a white tank and gray sweats and a pair of sneakers.

She ditched the bra, and her nipples were completely visible through her shirt. In the photos, she is carrying her son Saint West and holding her daughter’s NorthWest, hand.

Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick and Kris Jenner were also all attending North’s birthday!

Kim posted a photo of her daughter on Instagram, and she captioned it:

‘My baby girl turned four years old today! She’s my light & my everything!!! I love you to the moon & back North.’

Kris Jenner also wrote a few words for the lovely photo of North:

‘Happy Birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North. You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving… I love you so much my precious angel girl…Lovey xo.’

Kim’s fashion was not the only interesting one because everybody was dressed very relaxedly at the party.

Kourtney was wearing striped out pants, sneakers and a white tee shirt and Kanye wore gray sweatpants and a camouflage jacket.

Mason was also in Adidas wearing a zip-up jacket and gray sweatpants, sneakers and a black baseball cap.

North, on the other hand, was wearing an adorable dress with Snoop Dogg’s face on it! This was an incredibly cute outfit indeed!

The birthday girl also got a very decorated party, a cake and all these were snap chatted of the family’s accounts. Kim managed to throw a bash for her baby girl at her home in Bel Air. We also wish North West a Happy Birthday and all the best for her and her whole family!