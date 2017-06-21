Kim Kardashian Finds Perfect Surrogate For Third Child With Kanye West: Will It Save Their Marriage?

According to new reports, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has spent a lot of money on hiring the best surrogate she could find. As fans may remember, Kim Kardashian has wanted a third baby for a while now, allegedly because she thinks an addition to the family will save her marriage with Kanye West.

The 36-year-old reality TV star is ready to pay the mystery surrogate no less than $45,000 in monthly installments of $4,500 for the entirety of the pregnancy.

The deal also includes a $5,000 bonus for the possibility of each additional child.

According to insiders, Kim paid $68,850 to the agency that organized the surrogacy deal as well.

The plan of welcoming a third baby has been a long time coming.

‘They are really trying to figure out what type of contract their choice for surrogate will sign, but Kim has made it clear that she will pretty much pay anything for another baby. In addition to offering their surrogate a six-figure deal, they will also make sure she has full security and benefits and that she is spoiled and pampered the entire time!’ one source close to the Kardashian family revealed.

Kim Kardashian would have loved to deliver the baby herself, but unfortunately, the doctor warned her that an additional pregnancy might be putting her life in danger.

Kim and Kanye’s marriage has been crumbling lately, but they tried to rekindle their romance recently when they went to the Bahamas.

The insider claimed that Kim did not tell her rapper husband about her vacation plans because she wanted to surprise him.

She really wanted to save their marriage, but apparently, the two have not had any time for themselves.

Do you think a third baby will be able to fix everything between the pair?