Kim Kardashian Files New Documents Regarding Her Marriage With Kanye – What’s Going On?

According to the website RadarOnline, Kanye West is currently in some high-cash-money situations at the moment. If you’ve been following Celebrity Insider, you’ll know that Kanye is in the middle of a lawsuit with his insurance company over his canceled performances.

Last year, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France and the effect was so stressful for Kanye that he had a mental breakdown.

Or that’s how the story goes anyway.

However, his insurance company doesn’t believe him at all.

It all goes back to the stigma surrounding mental illness, where people think it’s a fault of a person’s character rather than a psychiatric condition.

On the other hand, though, it’s understandable why insurance companies are unwilling to let up because people are good at scamming companies.

It’s easy to claim “mental illness” to cash in on a mental illness.

It’s not a physical diagnosis; it’s mental.

Nobody can prove for sure whether or not you have the condition.

With all that being said, apparently, Kim is overlooking their prenup.

A source said to RadarOnline, “She wants everything looked over with a fine-tooth comb, especially as her kids are so involved and potentially impacted at this point. Kim’s worried sick about Kanye’s current situation, which has incurred millions in legal fees already and is only getting more expensive and complicated. She wants to protect herself, and for all her faults nobody could blame her.”

Advertisement

Protect yourself, Kim! The same thing could be said for Kanye. After all, he’s the one who went through the mental breakdown due to Kim’s irresponsibility on social media.