Kim Kardashian Feels That She Was ‘Disrespected’ By Sharon Osbourne; She Says, ‘We Should Uplift One Another’

Sharon Osborne came after Kim Kardashian bashing her claims about being a feminist. Here are the details on why the reality star is fuming at the diss.

Sharon Osbourne is not a person who holds back her opinions so when she was asked about Kim and her feminist claims she got really made.

Kim is enraged about the outrageous diss and why she decided to come at her so hard.

‘Kim is disappointed that Sharon would come after her the way she did this week. Kim feels that she is a feminist and that if Sharon was one too she would not have made those upsetting remarks,’ stated the source.

‘Kim feels that women should uplift one another not attack each other. Kim feels totally disrespected by Sharon and is surprised she can’t recognize her talents as a successful marketing and businesswoman.’

Sharon has recently torn Kim in two on September 2 on an interview with UK’s The Telegraph referring to Kim and her sisters as women who are known only for posing nude or in racy underwear.

Sharon claimed that they are opposed to feminism:

‘Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism! Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them, and everything they do from the sex tape to the see-through plastic dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress,’ Sharon stated.

She even snarked ‘God bless them.’ To add more insult, she doubled down on her criticism of Kim in particular.

‘If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho,’ Sharon said. ‘And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.’

Sharon responded to the comments made by Kim in the latest edition of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

While she once penned an essay on her website called ‘Why I don’t label myself a feminist,’ she’s since changed her tune.

‘I said once before that I’m not a feminist,’ she told the magazine in their September cover story.

‘But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist. To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.’