Kim Kardashian Fears Taylor Swift Will Slam Her & Kanye West In New Diss Track; She ‘Doesn’t Want To Deal’ With It

Kim Kardashian appears to be very nervous that Taylor Swift’s upcoming music will turn out to be a diss track aimed at her and Kanye West after their bad blood. Taylor is indeed about to drop some new music this Friday, August 25.

Everyone is excited for the new single which will be the first from the upcoming album. An accompanying music video for the track will also drop the same day.

Kim is the only one who is not that excited because she is freaking out over the possibility that Taylor’s new song will be about her and her husband, Kanye West.

Some people think that the new track will be a diss track based on the video of a snake that Taylor posted on social media just recently.

‘One of the few people out there that are not very excited for Taylor Swift’s upcoming music is Kim Kardashian,’ a source said.

‘She feels that she will be attacked along with Kanye in a future song over their past differences and she doesn’t want to deal with the fallout of a Taylor Swift song and what that does to people,’ the insider continued.

Total eclipse of the heart A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

‘She doesn’t want to be the focus of anything Taylor related; she hopes that her and Kanye dodge a bullet and Taylor ends up talking about others instead.’

Based on the complicated relationship that Taylor had with Kim and Kanye and also on the fact that Kanye flat out dissed the Shake It Off singer in his epic track Famous, Kim is probably right to be worried right now.

We guess that Kim and Kanye will just have to be alert of Friday and ready for some damage control in Taylor’s track is what Kim expects it to be. We’ll also have to wait and see what’s it about.