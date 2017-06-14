Kim Kardashian Expands Her Empire With A New Beauty Line

Kim Kardashian is set to mark the beauty business with a brand beauty product line that launches on June 21st. Mother, wife, TV star, businesswoman…what’s next for Kim?

This won’t be the first time the 36-years old television personality involves in the makeup arena. In 2012, she, Kourtney and Khloé launched Kardashian Beauty, featuring a wide range of products.

And the whole family is attracted by this kind of business – in 2015, Kylie Jenner launched her Kylie Cosmetics empire, while Kendall and Kourtney have taken the roles as brand ambassadors, with partnerships with Estée Lauder and Manuka Doctor, respectively.

But returning to Kim’s business plans, the KUWTK star posted on Instagram the numbers 6,21,17, and links to a new Instagram account, @kkwbeauty, therefore revealing major details regarding her brand beauty product line.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

Kanye West’s wife will start off with a contouring product and seems excited to soon be part of this market.

Kim shared on Instagram the fact that she has been working really hard on this and hopes everyone will appreciate her products.

But the TV star isn’t satisfied with just developing makeup products. Active as always on social media, Kim uploaded a Snapchat photo that reveals bottles of fragrance, saying “KKW fragrance meeting”.

So, be prepared to have a Kardashian scent on you.

And there’s no stopping Kim right now, a workaholic involved in tons of projects. She is prepared to bring to the small screens another beauty idea, a Lifetime reality show, GlamMasters, which will be a search for the newest members of her glam squad.

Want to shine like a celebrity near to a Kadashian? This is your chance!