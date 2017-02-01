Kim Kardashian Ex Ray J, Reveals Who Leaked Their Raunchy Tape

Ten years after it was released, Kim Kardashians ex, Ray J continues to reveal details about his and Kim’s famous x-rated tape.

He has recently claimed that momager Kris Jenner was behind the “leak!”

In a new interview for Heat Magazine Kim’s ex opened up about the problematic tape and talked about how it spread.

Although Ray J did not bring any new proof to the table, he claimed he believes Kris Jenner was behind her daughter’s sudden rise to fame.

“I only did my part [in making her famous],” he stated. “As a man I tried to play my part in the situation … If you’re intelligent you can read between the lines.”

Furthermore, the 36 year old singer added that he was the “real, true hustler.”

This is not the first time we hear Kris might have been involved in the x-rated tape scandal. Ever since the tape was leaked in 2007 there have been many rumors according to which Kris Jenner was the mastermind behind the leak. According to the gossip at the time, most people believed that the momager wanted to capitalize the same way Paris Hilton did and so she planned the whole thing.

“Kris was totally involved in arranging the sale of Kim’s tape,” revealed a source.

Last year, author Ian Halperin claimed in his book, Kardashian Dynasty, that Jenner was indeed responsible.

According to the book, a source in the adult film industry told Halperin, “A mutual friend of Kim and Paris [Hilton] had advised her that if she wanted to achieve fame, a sex tape would be the way to go … Kim had discussed the idea of producing a tape with her family beforehand.”

Despite the multiple claims, the Kardashians have always denied the allegations and even won a $5 million settlement from Vivid Entertainment, the company that put out the tape.

Ray J and Kim were a couple from 2003 to 2006.

Reminiscing their time as a couple, Ray J said: “Kim was just a ball of energy, always someone who was ready to have a good time all the time.”

Ray J is now married to model Princess Love, who appears alongside him in the reality show Love & Hip Hop.