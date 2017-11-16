Kim Kardashian Drinks Sardine Smoothie To Avoid Confirming Khloe Kardashian And Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancies; Check Out The Funny Video!

Did Kim Kardashian just confirm Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s pregnancies? She was on The Late Late Show, and she drank a sardine smoothie during a truth or dare game rather than tell the truth!

After Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Jennifer Lawrence gave Kim the most personal grilling of her life, she thought she would be safer at The Late Late Show on November 15, but she wasn’t right at all.

Kim stopped by to chat up her new fragrance with James Corden, but he had plans to get Kimmy to spill some more tea about her family!

He made her play the truth or dare game ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.’

During the game, Kim had to divulge a huge secret or drink some disgusting things like a cow’s tongue or a dead scorpion.

She quickly answered what husband Kanye West‘s worst habit is, sharing that he falls asleep everywhere.

On the other hand, she had to take a pass on her final question.

‘There have been lots of rumors about your sisters Khloe and Kylie being pregnant. Are they true?’ James asked Kim.

So if they aren’t true, a simple ‘no’ would have been enough.

But instead, she looked down at the sardine smoothie in front of her and reluctantly took a big gulp rather than confirm any baby news.

Kim also had to answer another question, when James asked her to rank the female family members from best dressed to worst dressed.

She said that Kendall Jenner has the best style in the family and mom Kris Jenner follows her.

Kourtney Kardashian was the one Kim chose for the next place before going on with Kylie Jenner.

Finally, the worst dressed family member in her eyes is Khloe Kardashian. ‘She’s gonna kill me, I’m so sorry,’ Kim added.

One thing Kim was willing to talk about was resurrecting the family’s annual Christmas card.

‘It was shot casually. We’re in jeans and t-shirt vibes. All of the kids are involved. It’s women and children this year, and my grandma is in it,’ Kim confessed, saying that her 83-year-old grandmother MJ will be making her first appearance on a family Christmas card since way back in 1989. We can’t wait to see this!