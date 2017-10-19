Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Want Kanye West To Drop Blac Chyna Diss Track After She Sued The Whole Kardashian Clan

Kim Kardashian wants to stop any type of musical war between her husband Kanye West and her brother Rob Kardashian’s ex, Blac Chyna. Here are all the details on how she plans to avoid drama.

There is one person in this world that could spill all kinds of secrets about the Kardashian plan, and this is Blac Chyna.

She is currently at war with Rob, and she has even taken out a restraining order against him that has already led to all kinds of dramatic claims of violence and suicide threats.

The last thing the Kardashians want is more publicity towards this nasty feud.

Kim K wants to make sure that her husband doesn’t escalate matters again by starting a rap was with Chyna.

‘Kim is a bit disturbed by Blac Chyna’s recent legal action towards the family, and she wants to avoid any talk or interaction with Chyna at all costs. She has already told Kanye time and time again not to rap about her in any future music to the point it would affect their relationship in a bad way if he crossed Kim on this request,’ according to a source.

‘She doesn’t want any reference to Blac Chyna either positively or negatively in any of Kanye’s music because that lives forever and she would rather have Chyna in the background and out of her family’s life as much as possible moving forward,’ the same insider continued.

Chy has claimed in court papers that Rob was abusive to her and threatened to kill himself more than once.

Chyna has daughter Dream with Rob and a child with Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga. You can see that she’s totally intertwined with the Kardashians.

So far Chyna has already spilled in court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, that she alleges that the Kardashian family was responsible for using their ‘power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season,’ of her reality TV show with Rob.

She also claimed to have texts that said Rob was going to kill himself, multiple times and said he knocked her to the ground in front of her son by Tyga, four-year-old King Cairo.