Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Plan To Invite Her Surrogate To Her Christmas Parties Following Their Reported Feud

Rumors say that Kim Kardashian is not inviting her surrogate to her Christmas parties and this seems a bit weird. It was also previously reported that the surrogate does not want Kim in the delivery room. Could this be the reason?

Well, it looks like Kim really loves her surrogate and not inviting her to the Christmas parties does not have anything to do with her.

‘It’s hard, but for the most part, Kim’s stepping back and trying not to micromanage her surrogate,’ the insider stated.

‘She checks in with her a lot, but she’s making a big effort not to be too controlling. She’s trying to keep healthy boundaries.’

‘And that includes on her side too. She’s not bringing this woman into her inner circle. She’s not inviting her to spend Christmas with them,’ the source continued.

‘It’s too confusing for the kids and to be honest, that’s just not the nature of this relationship. There’s no big drama, though. Kim’s planning to send a bunch of Christmas gifts to her surrogate and her family this year. She wants to spoil her surrogate and show her gratitude.’

So, you have your answer. Kim does love and appreciates the surrogate mother of her child, but she just wants to keep things simple, and she also wants to avoid all kinds of confusion.

We also found out that the surrogate herself wants to keep her own boundaries with Kim and maybe that’s why she does not want Kim to be in the delivery room when she gives birth.

She probably doesn’t like Kim’s controlling nature, and she does not want to be micromanaged by her even while she’s giving birth. We can understand this, especially considering that Kim and Kanye West have also been fighting on whether they should tape the event or not.