Kim Kardashian Disses Her Sisters for Making Personal Trainer Late to Workout

Kim Kardashian and her sisters had a little conflict recently and the reality TV star did not hold in her anger and frustration in the slightest. In fact, Kim dissed Kourtney and Khloe on her Snapchat – the reason? – they caused their mutual personal trainer to be late to her residency.

Advertisement

The social media feud exploded on Saturday when Kim shared several Snapchat videos that threw shade at her sisters for beginning their training session 30 minutes late, which obviously pushed her own class 30 minutes as well.

“So me and my friend Nikki are waiting for [our trainer] Joe to get here because my sisters’ workout ran 30 minutes late,” said Kim, who recently returned to her very unsure marriage after spending some relaxing time in Costa Rica.

“Thanks a*******s.”

Afterwards, Kim, who is very serious about her workout, so serious that she once hired a personal trainer for her three year old daughter, put the snow bunny filter on and whined.

“Okay. Seriously, Kourtney and Khloe: f— you. This is so rude. I have been sitting in my garage waiting for the trainer for 30 minutes. I do have a life.”

When Coach Joe finally arrived, Kim decided to include him in another Snapchat, sarcastically asking him: “Oh look who decided to show up! Look who decided to show up. Who was late? … Tell me, Joe. Who was late?”

Caught ‘red handed’ Joe had no choice but rat out the real culprit of the horrible late workout of Kim Kardashian – 37 year old sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Dun dun dun.

“Oh, Kourtney. Okay,” sighed Kim, exasperated.

Turns out however, that Kim is usually “The queen of being late for workouts,” at least, according to Khloe, who backed up Kourt.

Kourtney justified her tardiness to Khloe on her Snapchat: “You’ve been hanging out with me in the kitchen!”

Advertisement

But Khloe complained about Kourtney, “I’ve been waiting for you!”