Kim Kardashian Disses Blac Chyna After Fight With Rob In ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

Kim Kardashian is not a fan of Blac Chyna, the ex-fiancée of her brother, Rob. The revelation was made in the next episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that will air on April 23.

In a teaser that was released online this week, Kanye West’s wife urges her sibling to dump Chyna and move on with his life. The 36-year-old reality television icon has a problem with the former model’s motives for dating Rob.

The episode is expected to cover all of the things that happened on December 17 when an angry Chyna left the home she shared with the father of her second child.

The drama played out on social media, and now viewers will be able to have an inside look at how the Kardashian family handled the situation.

In the teaser, Corey Gamble, who was dating Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner at the time, and the socialite went to Rob’s home to show support and encourage him to make the right decision.

A distraught Rob tells them why he went public with the fight and posted a bunch of updates on Snapchat.

He explained: “I wanted people to know that I’m hurt and this is f–ked up. The fact that you [Blac] say like in a year if he’s not getting his s–t together in year I’ma drop him. Like, who are you to say I’ma drop you?!”

After listening to him, Kim goes right in and gives her brother a piece of her mind.

The mother of two shared: “I’ve always been super cool with her like I have a different relationship with her than like, you know, what you guys have and with Kylie and I always hear her out and stuff, but like just seeing the motives is like what’s hurtful. She’ll never tell you [the truth]!”

The businesswoman added: “I’ve always felt like them as a couple just isn’t that healthy and I think they know that too. It’s not like some secret. Rob can be really irrational and he just has to learn to really take responsibility for himself and not blame Chyna. This just like all has to stop.”

Advertisement

Online commenters blasted Kim for being too judgemental and jumping into something that has nothing to do with her. According to the latest indications, Rob and Chyna have reunited this week.