Kim Kardashian Defends North West’s Corset-Inspired Dress

If you mess with North West, then expect Kim Kardashian to step in. Kim’s daughter was recently spotted wearing what appeared to be a cream colored corset over a silky peach dress. Critics called the designer look too provocative for the kid.

Kim shared a video on Twitter in which she broke down her little girl’s streetwear chic dress, and she explained that the dress is not designed by her.

‘This dress that I did not design, I actually bought, is not a corset. It’s just fabric on the front that looks like a corset.’

Kim then continued, ‘I think it’s really cute. I bought it from a designer. It’s just fabric, people. It’s not a real corset. I would never put my daughter in a corset! It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration.’

I would never put my daughter in a corset!It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration pic.twitter.com/hZzZLs04sM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017

Kim certainly hasn’t shied away from addressing haters head-on lately, as her latest Twitter takedown follows the nasty rumors of cocaine possession.

This happened when a blurry white substance appeared on a table in the background of Kim’s Snapchat selfie, some of her followers attacked her.

They said that the reality star possesses cocaine. Kim addressed the speculation immediately, telling everyone that she just went on a trip to the candy store with her kids.

Later that day, Kim resurfaced online, and she revealed the fact that the marble counter top was actually the one that gave the illusion of powder.

‘So we did go to Dylan’s Candy Shop. I did think that it was our pixie sticks, but after all that, this table in the background is a marble table, you guys. Like, come on!’

Kim has always been against drug consumption. She admitted to her fans that she doesn’t play like that and she is a good mother.