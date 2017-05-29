FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Defends Kendall Jenner Following The Pepsi Ad Scandal And Admits She Is Scared Of Social Media

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/29/2017
kendall jenner kim kardashianSource: nydailynews.com

Kim Kardashian has recently opened up about her half-sister Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi ad scandal and defended the model’s involvement. She also recalled chaperoning Kourtney during alcohol parties when she was just 14 years old!

The reality TV star stopped by Watch What Happens Live and revealed many details on her famous family.

About the infamous Pepsi ad, Kim stated she saw it for the first time only after the scandal already took over the internet but that she knows for sure Kendall would have never intentionally offended anyone.

She went on to claim that her model sister understood the implications of her representing the brand and felt “really awful.”

Now, she just wants “to move on from it.”

“I think any time someone does anything they do not have bad intentions of doing it a certain way. Kendall is so sensitive she would never mean for anyone to perceive anything in a negative way,” added Kim about her younger sibling.

Kim also talked about her teenage years and taking care of Kourtney as instructed by their father.

Apparently, Kourt was quite the party animal.

When asked why she was never one of those stars often caught by the paparazzi in clubs getting drunk, Kim explained that it was her father, Robert Kardashian’s influence.

When Kourtney was in college, she was a big drinker, so the Kardashian lawyer taught Kim to drive when she was just 14 years old and entrusted her with joining her at parties and making sure she was safe.

“I felt this responsibility of driving everyone. I was the designated driver. They would only have me hang out to drive everyone home!”

About the many rumors her famous family is subjected to every day on social media, Kim admitted that it’s still scary, especially for her kids, thinking that they will have to grow up in that negative environment.

What do you think of Kim defending and taking care of her famous sisters?

