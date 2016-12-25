Kim Kardashian Debuts Lip Ring, Will It Become A Thing?

Will 2017 be the year that the lip ring makes a major comeback? If Kim Kardashian West has anything to do with it, the answer is yes. On Christmas Day, the entire Kardashian and Jenner clans were pictured having a ball at Kris Jenner’s annual holiday bash in California. Photographers were not allowed at the fancy event, but Khloe Kardashian shared every detail via the popular social media site Snapchat. Attendees included Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, Kris Jenner, Tyga, and Caitlyn Jenner.

R&B stars – John Legend along with Babyface – performed at the gathering. Kim and Kanye West’s little girl, North, was also at the party in a beautiful Alexander Wang dress. Everyone made sure they opted for something fashion forward, but all eyes were on Kim Kardashian for several reasons.

The first one – since being robbed of more than $10 million worth of jewelry at gunpoint in Paris, the socialite has quit social media. She has canceled all of her public appearances and is rarely seen outside of her Hollywood mansion.

The second reason why everyone was staring at Mrs. Kradashian was because of a little accessory she was sporting. The mother of two wore a dazzling metallic spaghetti strap mermaid gown. The long weave she was wearing in Paris three months ago made an appearance, and she completed the look with a gothic-inspired choker and a lip ring. Is the lip ring real or was it a clip on? No one knows. Will the fashionista start a new trend? Fashion guru Tim Gunn says no. He explained: “But when it comes to fashion, I say to people all the time “If you want guidance in fashion, just consider this: If a Kardashian is wearing it, don’t.”

In the videos shared by the youngest Kardashian, Mrs. West was seen talking and mingling with several guests and dancing with North.The lip ring has the media buzzing, so does Mr. West absence from the festivity. Is there trouble in paradise?

A source said the couple is trying therapy to deal with the rapper’s recent meltdown and Kardashian’s anxiety issues caused by the robbery. While another source claimed that Kardashian has already spoken to a divorce lawyer.

Only time will tell if the pair survives this ordeal and stays together. Despite the many personal dramas, Kardashian is moving on with her career. She is set to make her first public appearance in Dubai with Mario Dedivanovic in one of his make-up master classes on January 13.