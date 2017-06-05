Kim Kardashian Confessed She Stopped Respecting Caitlyn Jenner After Reading Her Memoir

The latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians continued to deal with the whole family’s reaction to Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir named The Secrets of My Life. Kim Kardashian read it herself, after hearing Kris Jenner’s feelings about her portrayal in the book.

Kim promised Caitlyn that she would keen an open mind while reading the book and that she would also offer her the benefit of the doubt.

Caitlyn confessed that this book is her story and she said that everybody has all kinds of things in life that they have to deal with and this was her own way of dealing with her demons.

After reading the whole book, Kim was not able to remain neutral anymore, and she was very firmly on Team Kris.

‘If you turn on my mom and you continue to bash us, I can’t—even for the sake of my sisters—spend time with someone that doesn’t even care about my mother. It’s like enough already. I just have no respect for [Caitlyn] anymore. Someone who had this perspective, I wouldn’t even want around.’

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner met with the Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil of India, the country’s firstly openly gay prince.

She invited him to come and have a chat with her and her sisters, and while listening to his story about coming out, Kim and Kendall drew some comparisons to Caitlyn.

Kim confessed that she knows very well that Kendall’s is a daddy’s girl but she also said that she feels that it is imperative to understand what her mother has been going through just so that Kendall will get to know both sides.

Kim had a talk with Kendall and told her all about what Caitlyn wrote in her book about their mother and sisters.

Kendall said that what upsets her the most is what she said about her family. She confessed that the Kardashians are still part of her blood and at the end of the day she raised the Kardashians; therefore she can now understand much better where her mother is coming from. A new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will come out on Sunday at 9 p.m.