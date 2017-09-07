Kim Kardashian Climbs A Tree Naked And The Internet Is Freaking Out

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, Kim Kardashian pushes the boundaries again. This time, Kim Kardashian shared a photo on Instagram and Twitter where she was naked, in a tree, and wearing only boots. The photo was captured by Mert and Marcus for their new book.

While Kim, who is currently expecting her third child via surrogate, seems comfortable, the Internet was not thrilled about the picture. This isn’t the first time the Internet freaked out over an NSFW picture shared by Kim Kardashian.

The news that Kim and Kanye are expecting their third child, followed by a photo of Kim naked in a tree has caused many to become outraged.

Negative comments across social media have accused Kim of not having any shame and needing to change her behavior for the sake of her children.

Kim Kardashian has portrayed many characters in her photo shoots, but it seems that there is no other character she likes to portray than herself in the nude. While she has plenty of fans, there are many who aren’t thrilled that she has shared another naked selfie.

In fact, after numerous comments surfaced on Twitter, Kim Kardashian deleted the photo. The photo is still on her official Instagram though.

Kim Kardashian West climbs a tree naked and it's seen as art. I do it and get arrested with a criminal record 🤔😐 — shaunagh kane (@shaunagh47) September 7, 2017

Some comments pointed out that there are many serious issues going on in the world and Kim Kardashian is using her public platform to draw attention to herself, and in the nude. After posting the naked selfie, Kim Kardashian began sharing photos of her makeup line and her new silver-blonde hair.

Other users addressed the issue of Hurricane Harvey and the immense suffering underway in Florida right now. As Hurricane Irma prepares to hit Florida, some argued that Kim Kardashian could find more important things to do with her time than climb trees naked.

Not everyone had a negative reaction. Some actually responded to the photo with humor. Many joked they were worried for Kim’s safety and suggested she should be fearful climbing trees when three hurricanes are looming nearby. Other people asked if Kim Kardashian ever had a splinter before.

Kim Kardashian has often tried to “break the Internet” by posing nude. It doesn’t seem she was successful this time as she eventually deleted the photo from Twitter. The photo has received more than one million likes on Instagram.

What do you think? Did Kim pick the wrong time to post a nude selfie?