Kim Kardashian Claims North West Would Be A Better President Than Trump

Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to talk about American politics any longer. And she shouldn’t be because she lives in an ideological echo chamber where everyone has the same opinion as her.

In the newest issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Kim opened up about her desire to be more vocal regarding political issues in the United States.

In the interview, she claimed, “I want to speak out more about political issues.”

Kim added a person must be very careful what they say because it’s easy for others to take words out of their original context and misconstrue the meaning entirely.

And like most of the Hollywood elite, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is not a big fan of Donald Trump.

In fact, she claims her daughter, North West, would run the country better.

“Anyone can run the U.S. better. My daughter would be better.”

Kardashian went on to claim America is a great country of progress.

There have been many things accomplished over the last 300 years and it’s a shame to throw it all away.

She added, “with Trump as president, you just don’t feel safe anymore.”

With that said, we can’t help but point out the irony considering she lives in a gated community.

Nevertheless, Kim hopes her political commentary won’t be maliciously misconstrued for publicity.

Kim even had some words of wisdom for feminists. Although she doesn’t use the label to describe herself, she thinks in her soul, she is one. To her, standing up for yourself is being a feminist, and that is what all of the modern young women are doing today on the political and cultural landscape.